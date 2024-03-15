Two Prison Warders Lynched while Visiting Ex-boss Over Debt in Kilgoris

Detectives are holding four members of a family of a village in Kilgoris, Narok County where two prison warders were lynched as they went to seek for money owed to them by their former boss.

The incident happened Thursday March 14 morning in Tepesonik village in Transmara West, police said.

Chief Inspector Patrick Mkhunyi Kuya and Sergeant Daniel Wairimu both from Nairobi Medium Prison Industrial Area had visited the home of a senior retired prisons officer to seek for payment of a debt he owed them.

The two had told their colleagues they were going to the homestead of Pius Lemiso Shonimeu a retired prison officer who apparently owed them money.

But when they arrived at the home at about 6.30 am after an overnight travel, the trip turned tragic.

This is after the wife of the retired officer raised an alarm alerting locals who mistook them to be thieves.

According to police, the villagers responded while armed with crude weapons including bows and arrows and fatally injured the two.

Police who responded to the scene said the body of Wairimu had three arrows lodged in his knee, at the back and on the right side of the chest while of Kuya sustained several cuts on the head and the whole body.

A search was conducted at the homestead and recovered a bow and seven arrows, a blood-stained panga and a broken blood-stained walking stick.

Police took the four to court and sought more days to detain them as they searched for more suspects and investigate the murder.

The bodies of the officers were removed and preserved at St. Joseph Mission Hospital mortuary awaiting autopsy and further analysis.

Police said they had learnt one of the deceased officers had lent unknown amount of money to the retired officer.

Efforts to recover the money were futile which forced the two to visit the home.

This turned tragic.

The deceased told their colleagues their efforts to recover the money had proven futile which forced them to visit the home.

Cases of mob lynching have been on the rise amid calls to address the trend.