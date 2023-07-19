Two Shot During Anti-government Protests in Migori

Two people were on Wednesday morning shot and injured by police in the ongoing anti-government demonstrations in Migori County.

They were admitted to Oruba nursing home hospital.

The hospital administrator Mike Ochere confirmed two middle-aged men who suffered gunshot wounds were receiving treatment at the health facility.

One of the victims was shot in the thigh while the other was shot in the leg.

A middle-aged woman who suffered from suffocation after police lobbed teargas into her house was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said they are investigating the incident. A senior officer said there had been confrontation in the area that led to the shooting.

Transport services were earlier paralyzed and businesses closed within Migori town following the demonstrations.

The police have so far contained the demonstrations and have blocked participants from accessing Migori central business district.

Protesters earlier engaged the police in running battles within estates which are adjacent to Migori town as they accused the police of using excessive force.

The anti government protests took place in different parts of the country amid police crackdown on the leaders.

Dozens of leaders were arrested in a police operation.

