Two Suffer Gunshot Wounds in Robbery by Hooded Men in Migori

Police are looking for a gang that struck Awendo town while hooded and left a trail of destruction on Monday night.

The suspects stole about Sh1.8 million from a store, police said. The gang of six covered their faces with balaclavas and was armed with rifles and pistols during the incident.

Police said they invaded Gango Stores and ordered everyone to lie down and ransacked the counter area for about half an hour. They then ordered a woman who was present to show them where the CCTV server was and they cut off the CCTV unit and left with it using three getaway motorcycles after stealing the money.

The employees raised an alarm prompting the escaping gang to open fire at the members of the public who were baying for their blood. It was then that the two were shot and wounded, police said.

The two were admitted in a local hospital in stable condition. Police who visited the scene said they recovered two spent cartridges and one live round of ammunition.

A hunt on the suspects is ongoing, police said.

Meanwhile, a 79-year-old woman was found dead in his house in Masala area, Rarieda, Siaya County.

The woman was found lying dead on her bed with her hands tied with a piece of bed sheet. Police suspect the woman was sexually assaulted before being murdered.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending probe and hunt on the attackers.

