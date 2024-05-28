Two women sexually assaulted in separate attacks Along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway

Police are pursuing rapists behind separate attacks on two women along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

In both incidents, two women were gang raped by men who are at large.

The first incident happened on Sunday May 27 in Kericho, police said.

A woman aged 24 told police she had hiked a lift on a salon car from Uthiru to her Kericho rural home. Such practice is common on the highways amid calls on passengers to stop seeking help from strangers.

She said on board were two men and two women and had offered her a lift to Kericho. They were all strangers to her.

She told police on reaching Nakuru, the two women alighted leaving behind the victim alone in the company of the two men in control of the motor vehicle in question.

On reaching Total Trading Center at the junction heading to Kericho, the victim requested the driver to stop for her to alight and board another vehicle heading to Kericho but the driver sped off towards Eldoret direction and on reaching Nyanja area in Kamara Sub-location within Kamara ward at the Londian forest the driver diverted into a forest.

The woman said it was then around 9 pm.

The suspects demanded Sh10,000 from her but she informed them she did not have.

They then forced her to strip naked and alight from the motor vehicle in question, leaving her belongings therein.

The victim said she complied and stripped naked and the assailants then raped her in turns.

The two men then sped off leaving her naked at the scene after grabbing her mobile phone and laptop.

The victim traced her way to the Mau Summit police station with the assistance of a good Samaritan, who offered her some clothes.

She was later escorted to the local hospital for treatment.

In Eldoret’s Kiambaa area, a 19-year-old woman was gang raped after an attack.

The incident happened on Saturday evening along the Eldoret-Nakuru highway near a petrol station.

The woman said she was walking home when she saw a man alight from an unknown motor vehicle parked in front of her.

She said the man grabbed and dragged her into the said vehicle, where she was gang raped and her mobile phone make Oppo stolen.

The attackers drove with her from the scene and abandoned her in a nearby forest.

The woman called her parents who managed to take her to hospital.

No arrest has been made over the two incidents, police said adding investigations are ongoing.

Rape is a criminal offense. Despite the harsh punishment for the crime, it is still being committed.

Police say rape cases stood at 939 in 2023, 827 in 2022, 1,013 in 2021 and 973 in 2020 while defilement rose to 5,865 in 2023, 5,530 in 2022, 6,492 in 221 and 6,275 in 2020.