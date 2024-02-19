Two Workers Die After Crane Collapses at Painting Site in Meru 

Two middle-aged men died on Monday after falling off a crane while painting a building in the Makutano area of Meru County.

Police said the crane they were propped on developed a mechanical fault while painting the fourth floor, leading to the tragic incident.

They fell off the crane dying.

North Imenti police boss Ezekiel Chepkony said the crane, which had three on board, broke on Monday afternoon, taking its three occupants down.

Two men died on the spot, while a third man survived the fall and is being treated for injuries at a local facility, police said.

The police boss said a probe is underway to ascertain whether the contractor had met the requisite safety requirements.

Such incidents are common at construction sites. Worker slip off higher floors and die while on duty.

Others are hit by falling debris and die on the spot.

Officials from National Construction Authority and those from the counties are investigating the incidents.