Ty Burrell Net Worth

Ty Burrell, an acclaimed American actor and comedian, has an estimated net worth of $26 million. Burrell is best known for his role as Phil Dunphy on the ABC comedy series “Modern Family.” Besides his television success, he has appeared in numerous films, including “Black Hawk Down,” “Finding Dory,” and “National Treasure: Book of Secrets.”

Ty Burrell Salary

How much did Ty Burrell make per episode of “Modern Family”?

From 2014 to 2018, Ty Burrell earned $190,000 per episode of “Modern Family.” Beginning in the 2018 season, his salary increased to $500,000 per episode, translating to approximately $12 million per season.

Early Life

Ty Burrell, born Tyler Gerald Burrell on August 22, 1967, in Grants Pass, Oregon, is the son of teacher Sheri Rose and family therapist Gary Gerald Burrell. He grew up in Applegate, Oregon, and attended Hidden Valley High School, where he played football as a lineman. Burrell graduated from Southern Oregon University in 1993 with a bachelor’s degree in theater arts. He worked as a bartender at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival during college and later earned an MFA from Penn State University, where he was active in the Theater 100 Company alongside Keegan-Michael Key.

Ty Burrell Career

Burrell’s early acting career included roles at the Utah Shakespeare Festival in 1999, where he lived out of his van to save money. His film debut came in 2001 with roles in “Black Hawk Down” and “Evolution.” He appeared in the 2004 remake of “Dawn of the Dead” and performed in stage productions like Broadway’s “Macbeth” and off-Broadway plays such as “Show People” and “The Blue Demon.” Burrell co-wrote and starred in the comedy “The Red Herring O’ Happiness” and guest-starred on “Law & Order: SVU.” He was cast as Oliver Barnes on Christopher Lloyd’s CBS sitcom “Out of Practice” (2005-2006) and appeared in “Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus,” “National Treasure: Book of Secrets” (2007), and the Fox sitcom “Back to You” (2007-2008). In 2008, he played Leonard Samson in “The Incredible Hulk.”

Burrell’s career breakthrough came with his role as realtor Phil Dunphy in the ABC sitcom “Modern Family,” which ran from 2009 to 2020. His performance received critical acclaim, and he reprised his role in commercials for the National Association of Realtors. In 2020, Burrell signed a deal with 20th Century Fox to develop comedy projects through his production company, Desert Whale Productions.

Other Ventures

Beyond acting, Burrell owns The Eating Establishment restaurant in Park City, Utah, and two bars in Salt Lake City, Bar X and Beer Bar. In March 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ty and his wife launched “Tip Your Server,” a crowd-sourcing fund to support unemployed wait staff in Utah.

Accolades

Burrell’s portrayal of Phil Dunphy earned him eight Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, winning in 2011 and 2014. He also won a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award in 2014, breaking Alec Baldwin’s seven-year winning streak for “30 Rock.” Burrell shared the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series with his “Modern Family” co-stars and received a 2017 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for his web series “Boondoggle.”

Personal Life

Ty Burrell has been married to Holly since 2000. They have lived in New York City, Salt Lake City, and Southern California due to his work on “Modern Family.” They own a two-bedroom apartment in NYC’s Astoria neighborhood. The couple adopted two daughters, Frances (2010) and another girl in 2012. Burrell is an avid fan of the New York Mets, Oregon Ducks, Los Angeles Rams, and Portland Trail Blazers.

Real Estate

In February 2017, Ty Burrell purchased a mansion in LA’s Cheviot Hills neighborhood for $4.2 million, close to the home used as the Dunphy family’s exterior in “Modern Family.” Around the same time, he sold his former penthouse apartment in Culver City, California, for $1.4 million.

