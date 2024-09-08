A Miami-Dade police officer has been placed on administrative leave following an incident involving Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The altercation occurred outside the team’s home stadium after Hill was handcuffed and placed face down on the street during a traffic stop on Sunday morning, just hours before the star player took the field for the first game of the season. Hill stated he was stopped for speeding and reckless driving, and videos of the incident, captured by fans on their way to the game, quickly spread across social media.

Miami-Dade Police Director Stephanie V. Daniels has launched an internal affairs investigation into the matter. When informed postgame that the officer involved had been placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation, Hill responded, “that should tell you everything you need to know.” Defensive tackle Calais Campbell, who briefly found himself handcuffed after stepping in to assist Hill, also expressed support for the decision, calling it appropriate “based on the situation.”

Hill, who has expressed his respect for law enforcement and even plans to pursue a career in policing after football, admitted to being confused about why officers placed him in handcuffs. He avoided using his celebrity status to defuse the situation but questioned what might have happened if he weren’t a well-known athlete. “I don’t want to bring race into it, but sometimes it gets kind of iffy when you do,” Hill said. He emphasized that he followed advice from his uncle, keeping his hands on the steering wheel and complying with the officers’ commands.

Daniels issued a statement promising transparency and accountability, adding that body camera footage from the incident would be reviewed. Hill said he was grateful for his teammates’ support during the ordeal, as the situation left him feeling isolated.

🚨🇺🇸TYREEK HILL SCORES TOUCHDOWN HOURS AFTER ARREST, CELEBRATES WITH ‘HANDCUFF’ GESTURE Tyreek Hill found the end zone shortly after being arrested outside the stadium, mocking the situation by pretending to handcuff himself. Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus: “I love Tyreek. I… https://t.co/Qzx7WHXbrc pic.twitter.com/wm9K8usJU3 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 8, 2024

Campbell, a 17-year NFL veteran, explained that he was entering Hard Rock Stadium when he noticed Hill handcuffed. He stopped to intervene, hoping to de-escalate the situation, but was handcuffed after officers claimed he disobeyed direct orders. Campbell described the officers’ response as excessive and called the incident “a bit extreme.”

NFL PLAYER ARRESTED IN FRONT OF STADIUM BEFORE OPENING GAME Miami Dolphin's Tyreek Hill's Agent, Drew Rosenhaus: “Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill was detained by police today entering the stadium for a driving violation”pic.twitter.com/IPTB6k7s6T — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 8, 2024

Despite the morning’s events, Hill led Miami’s receivers in their 20-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, catching seven passes for 130 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown in the third quarter. He celebrated the touchdown by mimicking handcuffs, a nod to the earlier incident.

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, described the situation as “heartbreaking” and expressed his concerns about how things escalated to such an extreme point. He emphasized that Hill was emotionally shaken but physically unharmed and vowed to investigate further. The NFL confirmed it had been in contact with the Dolphins but declined to comment further on the situation.