Tyson Beckford Siblings: Getting to Know Patrick Beckford

Tyson Beckford is a prominent Jamaican-American model and actor.

His career took off in the early 1990s after being discovered in Washington Square Park by a scout from The Source magazine.

In addition to his film work, Beckford hosted the Bravo modeling competition Make Me a Supermodel from 2008 to 2010 and has participated in numerous reality shows.

Throughout his career, he has been recognized for his contributions to fashion and was named Man of the Year by VH1 in 1995.

Siblings

Tyson has one brother named Patrick.

While notuch is known about Patrick, growing up in a multicultural household has played a significant role in shaping their identity.

Their Jamaican heritage is particularly important to the two brothers as they often express pride in their roots.

Career

Beckford’s career began unexpectedly in 1992 when he was discovered in Washington Square Park by a scout from The Source magazine.

This encounter led to a significant modeling contract with Ralph Lauren’s Polo line, making him the first African-American male supermodel and a prominent figure in the fashion industry.

Beckford gained international fame in 1993 as the face of Ralph Lauren’s Polo Sport fragrance campaign, which solidified his status in the modeling world.

His impact was recognized when he was named VH1’s Man of the Year in 1995 and featured in People magazine’s 50 Most Beautiful People list.

In addition to his modeling career, Beckford made his film debut in Biker Boyz and appeared in notable films such as Zoolander and Into the Blue.

He also hosted the Bravo modeling competition Make Me a Supermodel from 2008 to 2010 and served as a judge on various reality shows, including America’s Next Top Model.

Awards and accolades

Beckford has received several awards and accolades throughout his career, highlighting his significant contributions to the fashion and entertainment industries.

In 1995, he was named Man of the Year by VH1, a recognition that underscored his status as a leading figure in modeling.

Additionally, he was featured in People magazine’s list of the 50 Most Beautiful People in the World, further cementing his appeal and influence.

Beckford’s groundbreaking work as a model also made him the first African-American male to secure a prominent contract with Ralph Lauren, which was a pivotal moment in fashion history.

His impact on the industry has been recognized through various honors, including being ranked as one of VH1’s 40 Hottest Hotties of the ’90s.

Beyond modeling, Beckford has ventured into acting, appearing in films like Zoolander and Biker Boyz.

His transition into television included hosting the Bravo program Make Me a Supermodel, where he served as a mentor to aspiring models.

Personal life

Beckford has one son, Jordan Craig Beckford, born in 1998, from his relationship with celebrity stylist April Roomet.

Although he and April did not stay together, they have maintained a cooperative co-parenting arrangement.

Beckford has described their parenting dynamic as a 60/40 split, with April contributing the majority of care and nurturing.

He has praised her as an incredible mother who successfully balances her career in the fashion industry with raising their son.

Jordan is following in his father’s footsteps in the modeling industry and has also ventured into music under the alias Grey Craig.

He made his runway debut in 2018 and has worked on various projects, including producing music for commercials.

Beckford was briefly married to entrepreneur Berniece Julien from 2007 to 2009, but there are no reports of any other children from that marriage or other relationships.