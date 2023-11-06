Tyson Foods Recalls Over 13,000Kg Of Chicken Nuggets Due To Metal Contamination

Tyson Foods, a prominent American meat processor, has initiated a recall of approximately 30,000 pounds (13,608 kilograms) of chicken nuggets after discovering metal fragments within the product.

The company has described this as a voluntary recall, emphasizing that it is a precautionary measure. The affected nuggets, known as “Fun Nuggets” and shaped like dinosaurs, were exclusively manufactured at one facility. These products were subsequently distributed to various distributors in nine U.S. states, including Alabama, California, and Illinois.

The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has stated that it received one report of a minor oral injury in connection with this issue. Individuals concerned about potential injuries or illnesses are advised to consult a healthcare provider.

The recall applies to the dinosaur-shaped “Fun Nuggets” with a “used by” date of September 4, 2024. Tyson Foods has confirmed that a limited number of consumers reported discovering small, flexible metal pieces within the product, leading to the precautionary recall.

Customers who have purchased these chicken nuggets are encouraged to discard the product and contact Tyson Foods for further assistance.

This isn’t the first instance of Tyson Foods having to issue a recall. In November of the previous year, the company recalled ground beef due to the presence of “mirror-like” material found in the meat. In 2019, a batch of Tyson’s chicken nuggets was recalled after customers reported discovering pieces of blue rubber within the product. That same year, the company also recalled millions of pounds of chicken strips amid concerns of potential metal contamination.

In 2022, Tyson Foods temporarily closed several chicken processing plants in the U.S. due to a decline in demand. However, the rising prices of beef and pork, in comparison to chicken, led many consumers to opt for the more affordable poultry, raising hopes for increased profits within the food industry.

Tyson Foods is scheduled to report its latest quarterly earnings on November 13.