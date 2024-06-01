Tyson’s fight v Paul postponed on medical advice

The fight between YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and former world champion Mike Tyson on 20 July in Texas has been postponed.

The bout at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, had been officially sanctioned as a professional fight but Tyson, 57, says he has been unable to train after a recent ulcer flare up.

“Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flareup, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover,” said Tyson.

“My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon.”

Organisers have not mentioned light-welterweight champion Katie Taylor’s rematch with Amanda Serrano, which was due to take place on the same night, but it is anticipated it will also be moved with the rest of the card.

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), who are staging the event at the 80,000 capacity stadium alongside Netflix, said a new date for the fight will be announced on 7 June.

“The recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations,” MVP said.

“Both Mike and Jake are in agreement that it is only fair to ensure that both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match and are able to compete at the highest level.

“The health and wellbeing of athletes is our top priority, and we fully support Mike in taking the necessary time to allow him to perform at the level he expects of himself.”

Tyson, who would have turned 58 at the time of the fight and whose professional career ended in 2005, most recently competed in an exhibition bout in 2020.

He was the first heavyweight boxer to simultaneously hold the WBA, WBC and IBF titles in 1987 but his reign as unified champion came to a shock end in 1990 as he was beaten by Buster Douglas in one of the biggest upsets in boxing history.

Paul, 27, is 30 years younger than Tyson and has won nine of his 10 fights, mostly against former UFC fighters, with his solitary defeat coming against British boxer Tommy Fury in February 2023.

He added: “I fully support postponing the event so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night.”

Paul said he did not want to face Tyson “at anything but his best”.

