U.S. Air Force’s AI-Managed Unmanned Jet Successfully Completes Mission, Advancing Collaborative Combat Aircraft Goals

The U.S. Air Force has taken a significant step towards achieving its vision of collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) as it successfully flew an unmanned jet with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning capabilities.

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) recently announced that the XQ-58A Valkyrie conducted a three-hour sortie in late July, guided by AI and machine-learning systems developed by the lab.

The flight demonstrated the aircraft’s ability to process critical information needed to accomplish its mission, marking a major milestone in the Air Force’s plan to expand the use of autonomous aircraft.

The successful test showcased a multi-layer safety framework for an AI/ML-flown uncrewed aircraft, with the AI/ML agent solving tactically relevant challenges during the airborne operations.

Col. Tucker Hamilton, the Air Force’s AI test and operations chief, emphasized the significance of this achievement, stating, “This sortie officially enables the ability to develop AI/ML agents that will execute modern air-to-air and air-to-surface skills that are immediately transferrable to other autonomy programs.”

The ultimate goal of the CCA program is to integrate autonomous AI and machine-learning powered aircraft into combat operations, flying alongside human pilots to enhance their decision-making capabilities.

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall has revealed plans to incorporate at least 1,000 CCAs once they are fully operational, as they promise to revolutionize crewed aircraft performance and reduce pilots’ risks in challenging missions.

While the specifics of AI-managed aircraft’s role alongside human pilots are still under development, the Air Force aims to utilize the AI systems for routine functions and data processing during missions.

By delegating these tasks to AI, pilots can focus more on critical aspects of the mission, making faster and more effective combat decisions.

The use of autonomous systems in U.S. fighter jets is not entirely new, as evidenced by the automated ground collision avoidance system, designed to protect pilots in dangerous situations.

With AI and autonomous operations continuously advancing, the Air Force acknowledges that AI will play a pivotal role in future warfighting and decision-making speed.

Brig. Gen. Scott Cain, AFRL commander, highlights the importance of collaborative efforts among government, academia, and industry partners to keep pace with the rapid evolution of AI, autonomous operations, and human-machine teaming.

