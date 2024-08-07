U.S. Embassy Kenya Issues Demonstration Alert for August 8 Protests

The U.S. Embassy in Kenya has issued an important safety alert for American citizens regarding anticipated protests in multiple cities across Kenya on August 8, 2024.

Protests are expected to occur on August 8. Although some demonstrations may start peacefully, they have the potential to escalate into violence. Historical incidents show that law enforcement may respond with water cannons, tear gas, and, in severe cases, live ammunition. Additionally, opportunistic crimes such as robberies, assaults, and vandalism—including rocks being thrown at vehicles—often take place on the periphery of these protests. The establishment of increased security checkpoints and roadblocks has already led to significant traffic disruptions.

Embassy Services

In response to these potential disruptions, the Consular Section of the U.S. Embassy will be closed for routine services on August 8. American citizens requiring emergency assistance are advised to contact the embassy at kenya_acs@state.gov.

Recommended Actions

To ensure your safety during these events, please follow these guidelines:

Avoid protest areas: Stay away from any location where protests are happening.

Stay away from any location where protests are happening. Avoid large crowds: Crowds can quickly become unpredictable and dangerous.

Crowds can quickly become unpredictable and dangerous. Stay informed: Monitor local media for the latest updates on protest locations and conditions.

Monitor local media for the latest updates on protest locations and conditions. Maintain a low profile: Avoid drawing attention to yourself.

Avoid drawing attention to yourself. Secure your vehicle: Keep doors locked and windows rolled up while driving.

Keep doors locked and windows rolled up while driving. Notify contacts: Inform friends and family of your whereabouts and safety.

Inform friends and family of your whereabouts and safety. Be vigilant: Stay aware of your surroundings and remain alert to potential risks.

Stay aware of your surroundings and remain alert to potential risks. Review security plans: Ensure that your personal safety plans are up-to-date.

Ensure that your personal safety plans are up-to-date. Carry identification: Have a copy of your U.S. passport and Kenyan visa with you at all times.

Assistance Contact Information

For any assistance or emergencies, please contact: