U.S. Secretary Of State Blinken Commends Kenya’s Police Mission In Haiti, Highlighting Significant Progress

United States Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has commended Kenya’s police mission in Haiti, noting significant progress made in securing key locations in the country.

The Kenyan police, leading a United Nations mission, have successfully regained control of the airport, hospitals, police academy, and the port, which were previously under the influence of gangs.

Blinken emphasized the need for additional personnel to support the mission.

“I was in Haiti a few days ago to see the situation firsthand,” he said.

“There’s a lot of cautious optimism from the people, but we need more resources. The airport is now much more secure, along with hospitals and the police academy. However, we still have big gaps in personnel, equipment, and logistics.”

President William Ruto recently pledged to send an additional 600 police officers to Haiti.

Ruto announced this decision during a visit to Haiti on September 21, stating that security has “significantly improved” since the deployment of around 400 Kenyan police officers to the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in June.

However, not everyone shares this optimism.

Benin, which was expected to contribute up to 2,000 soldiers and police officers as the only French-speaking contingent, has delayed its deployment due to concerns about the mission’s nature.

William O’Neill, an independent UN human rights expert on Haiti, noted that less than a quarter of the planned force has been deployed, despite its mandate expiring in early October.

He highlighted that the equipment provided is inadequate and the Haitian National Police lack the logistical and technical capacity to effectively counter the gangs.

The United States, which has largely funded the mission, is considering transitioning the MSS mission into a UN peacekeeping force.

However, many Haitians remember the previous UN force, MINUSTAH, which faced accusations of human rights abuses and was linked to a deadly cholera outbreak during its 15-year presence, ending in 2019.

Since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021, gangs have gained control over more territory, displacing over 578,000 Haitians from a population of 11.5 million.

This unrest complicates efforts for aid groups to assist those in need, with nearly half the population facing food insecurity. Areas like Cité Soleil, known for its violence, have left many residents on the brink of famine.

The UN-approved stabilization mission aims to help the interim government restore order and prepare for elections by early 2026, marking the first elections since 2016. An electoral council was recently established to facilitate this process.

Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille has stressed the need for better resources, stating, “The Haitian crisis—its security, humanitarian, social, economic, and political dimensions—was grossly underestimated.” He called for more sophisticated weapons, greater resources, and extensive training for forces to effectively address the ongoing threats.