UDA Faction Calls for Cleophas Malala’s Removal as Secretary-General; Khalende Declares Himself the New Acting SG

A faction within the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is calling for the removal of Cleophas Malala from his position as Secretary-General. Led by Lawyer Joe Khalende, this group, which identifies itself as the ‘founding members of UDA,’ accuses Malala of undermining the party’s progress and the Broad-Based Government, a collaboration between UDA leader President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Khalende declared himself the new acting Secretary-General, announcing that Malala has been barred from performing any duties related to the ruling party. Khalende criticized Malala for allegedly sabotaging the party’s operations and for being a supporter of the TAWE movement, which is contrary to UDA’s objectives.

“Malala has neglected his responsibilities as Secretary-General. His role is to act as the party’s spokesperson and to initiate meetings. Instead, he has aligned himself with our opponents and is working against the formation of a broad-based government,” Khalende stated.

He further claimed that Malala’s failure to manage party processes and conduct grassroots elections has led to chaos and legal disputes. The removal of Malala, according to Khalende, has been discussed within the party for months, and all relevant party organs are aware of this decision.

Khalende emphasized that the party will continue with grassroots elections, recruitment, and rebranding efforts. He also expressed commitment to supporting the new broad-based government, focusing on integrating ODM members and advancing the partnership between Ruto and Raila Odinga to improve the lives of Kenyans.

“Moving forward, grassroots elections will proceed as planned, and our efforts to recruit and rebrand will continue. This is a crucial moment for us to extend a welcoming hand to our ODM counterparts and collaborate in building a united government to enhance the well-being of Kenyans,” Khalende concluded.

Via Agencies