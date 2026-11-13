UFC Fight Night: Procházka vs. Stirling Preview — A Former Champion’s Last Stand and a Rising Contender’s Audition

The UFC heads to Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 21 for UFC Fight Night 294, and the main event offers a stark contrast in trajectories. A former light heavyweight champion desperate to prove he remains elite meets an undefeated contender who has torn through every opponent the promotion has placed in front of him. It is a fight that could either halt a resurgence or confirm a coronation.

The headliner is a five-round light heavyweight bout between former champion Jiří Procházka and undefeated Navajo Stirling at the Ali Bin Hamad al-Attiyah Arena in Al Rayyan. Procházka (32-6-1) enters as the No. 2-ranked contender, a former UFC and Rizin light heavyweight champion whose aggressive, unorthodox style has made him one of the most exciting fighters in the division. Stirling (11-0) is ranked No. 5 and has won six UFC bouts since earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series, with three straight stoppages.

For Procházka, this is a must-win. At 34, another loss at the top of the division would likely push him out of immediate title contention. His path to victory lies in his chaotic pressure and finishing instincts—the very qualities that made him champion. For Stirling, this is the biggest opportunity of his career. A win over a former champion would announce him as a genuine title threat at 205 pounds. His undefeated record and six-fight UFC run suggest he is ready, but Procházka represents a massive step up in competition.

Rest of the Card

The co-main event is a featherweight bout between former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and Kevin Vallejos. Sterling, a longtime staple of the lighter divisions, moves up to 145 pounds looking to reinvigorate his career against a dangerous opponent. A lightweight bout between fan favorite Dan Hooker and Brian Ortega is also on the main card, alongside a flyweight clash between Kyoji Horiguchi and Asu Almabayev, and a middleweight bout pitting Jared Cannonier against Ikram Aliskerov.

The preliminary card includes a bantamweight bout between Aleksandre Topuria and Santiago Luna, a heavyweight pairing of Shamil Gaziev vs. Tallison Teixeira, and a flyweight bout between Amir Albazi and Alessandro Costa. A welterweight bout between Jake Matthews and promotional newcomer Akbar Abdullaev was initially announced, but Abdullaev will not compete due to the promotion making a mistake with the matchup; Matthews will instead meet Tahir Abdullayev.

One bout remains unresolved: a lightweight bout between Manoel Sousa and Magomed Zaynukov was reportedly scheduled, but Zaynukov stated he had not signed a contract and would not compete again in 2026 due to an operation, leaving it unclear whether a replacement opponent would be found for Sousa.

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026

Venue: Ali Bin Hamad al-Attiyah Arena, Al Rayyan, Qatar

Broadcast details: [BROADCAST DETAILS TBC]

What’s at Stake

For the light heavyweight division, this main event is a fork in the road. A Procházka win keeps him in the title conversation and sets up a potential rematch with the division’s elite. A Stirling win would introduce a new undefeated contender into a division that is always searching for fresh challengers. The winner of this fight will have a legitimate claim to a title eliminator in 2027.

Fight to Watch: Procházka vs. Stirling — the former champion’s survival against the undefeated contender is the defining story of the night.