Uganda top court declines to block Anti-Homosexuality law but sees rights infringed

Uganda’s constitutional court on Wednesday declined to nullify or suspend an Anti-Homosexuality law that prescribes the death penalty for certain same-sex acts, but found it inconsistent with certain fundamental rights.

Activists say the law has unleashed a torrent of abuse against LGBT people by both private individuals and state agents.

“We decline to nullify the anti-homosexuality act 2023 in its entirety, neither will we grant a permanent injunction against its enforcement,” said Richard Buteera, lead judge, reading the judgment on behalf of his colleagues.

The court did find, however, that some sections of the law violated the right to health, and that it was “inconsistent with right to health, privacy and freedom of religion”.

Last month, a Ugandan court dismissed a petition by an LGBT advocacy group seeking to compel the government to register it, a lawyer for the petitioner said.

Sexual Minorities Uganda (SMUG) first filed the suit in the country’s high court in 2015 after the government’s registrar of companies refused to list it – which would allow the organization to operate legally – saying its name was “undesirable”.

It also said at the time the organisation promoted the interests of people whose lifestyles were criminalised by Ugandan laws. In 2022, the Ugandan government suspended SMUG’s operations because it was not officially registered.

Same-sex relations have been illegal in Uganda since the British colonial era and the country enacted one of the world’s harshest anti-LGBT laws in May, outlawing the “promotion” of homosexuality.

The case decided on Tuesday was an appeal of a lower court judgment from 2018 that had ruled against SMUG, one of Uganda’s most prominent LGBT rights organizations.

“(The) court ruled that since the objectives of Sexual Minorities Uganda (SMUG) were actually to promote the rights and welfare of people whose conduct is criminalised under the laws of Uganda, then the registrar was right that the name was undesirable,” SMUG’s lawyer, Edward Ssemambo, told Reuters.

By Reuters