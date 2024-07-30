Ugandan Collapses and Dies at Bus Stop in Nairobi

Police are investigating an incident in which a Ugandan national collapsed and died at a bus stop at Khoja Mosque area, Nairobi.

Police said Antony Timbe Oyela, 54 collapsed and died after disembarking from a matatu.

Police officers visited the scene and confirmed the same, where it was further established that the deceased had been suffering from tuberculosis and was from Nazareth Hospital. He was in the company of his neighbor in Mathare slums, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

In Embakasi area, a 62-year-old man collapsed and died at his workplace on Monday.

Police said Paul Ogolla was among workers at the factory dealing with metal when he collapsed and died.

Police said they had established that the deceased had reported on duty while in good health.

Later while he was in the sentry box he started complaining of chest pains before he collapsed and died.

An emergency ambulance was called but on arrival, the medical personnel confirmed he was dead.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations, police said.

Meanwhile, one Jared Nyaramba who had been charged and convicted to serve four years imprisonment for the offence of assault died at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital.

He was serving a sentence at the Kisii GK prisons.

Police and prison officers said he while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The body was moved to the same hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem and possible inquest.