‘Ugandans Will Develop With Or Without Loans’ Museveni Says After World Bank Suspends Financing Over Anti-Gay Law

Museveni nevertheless said Uganda was continuing discussions with the World Bank “so that they and we avoid this diversion if possible”.

The United Nations, foreign governments including the United States, and global rights groups have condemned the new law, which contains provisions making “aggravated homosexuality” a capital offence and imposes penalties for consensual same-sex relations of up to life in prison.

In May, US President Joe Biden called for the immediate repeal of the measures he branded “a tragic violation of universal human rights” and threatened to cut aid and investment in Uganda.

But the government has remained defiant and the legislation has broad support in the conservative majority Christian country, where lawmakers have defended the measures as a necessary bulwark against alleged Western immorality.

Read: World Bank Suspends Financing to Uganda Over controversial anti-LGBTQ Law

Uganda’s Information Minister Chris Baryomunsi also confirmed to AFP earlier Wednesday that consultations were ongoing with the World Bank.

“However, the World Bank and others should be reminded that Uganda is a sovereign country, which takes decisions in the interests of her people, and this is the spirit of the Anti-Homosexuality Act.”

In the wake of Tuesday’s announcement, Uganda’s health ministry, which is among the recipients of the World Bank funds, issued a circular reiterating that no one should be denied medical services.

The statement said that healthcare providers and workers were “not to discriminate, stigmatize any individual who seeks health care for any reason, gender, religion, tribe, economic or social status or sexual orientation”.

Rights campaigners had voiced concerns that following the new law, healthcare providers could report to the police members of the LGBTQ community seeking medical care, or that people would be wary of going to hospital for fear of being stigmatized.

By AFP