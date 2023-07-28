Uhuru Attends Azimio Interdenominational Prayer Service in Karen

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta is among the leaders attending the interdenominational prayer service called for victims of police brutality in the recent anti-government protests.

The service was called by Azimio-OKA and was held at the SKM center in Karen.

Uhuru arrived at the venue on Friday, a few minutes before 11 am and was ushered in by other leaders.

The prayer service by the opposition doubles up as a mass to mourn supporters who lost their lives in the anti-government protests over the high cost of living and the new Finance Act 2023.

More than 50 people were shot dead and dozens are nursing wounds following police actions in the protests.

Various supporters held vigils for the victims on Wednesday by lighting candles and laying flowers.

This is the first time he is publicly attending a function led by the Azimio team.

The last time he attended a public function was during the Jubilee party National Delegates Convention (NDC) at the Ngong Racecourse.

He recently protested police attempt to raid his son’s home in Karen for guns. Uhuru said this was an attempt to plant guns and drugs by the state on his son. His son Jomo has since obtained an order baring police from revoking his gun licence.

