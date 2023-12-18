Uhuru Denounces Nangaa-led Congolese Rebel Alliance, Says Nairobi Presser ‘Shocking’

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Facilitator of the East African Community (EAC) led Nairobi Peace process, has condemned a recently launched Congolese rebel alliance led by opposition figure Corneille Nangaa.

In a statement, the former president said the Friday presser held in Nairobi came as a shock to him.

“Former President Uhuru Kenyatta, the Facilitator of the East African Community (EAC) led Nairobi Peace process, watched with shock and dismay at the developments of last Friday, the 15th of December 2023 in Nairobi, where individuals claiming to be pursuing the interest of greater peace and stability in the DRC initiated yet another political and military Alliance to challenge the legitimate political status quo in the DRC,” said Uhuru.

Uhuru also denounced the politically charged rhetoric that sought to divide the people of Congo even further.

On Sunday, Kenya distanced itself from utterances made by the rebel group during its launch.

In a statement by Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi, the government said it was investigating the incident.

“Kenya strongly disassociates itself from any utterances or activities likely to injure the peace and security of the friendly Nation of DRC and has commenced investigations to determine the identities of the makers of the statement and the extent to which their utterances fall outside constitutionally protected speech,” said Mudavadi.

“Kenya further affirms its non involvement in the internal affairs of DRC and commits to continue supporting the peace, security, and democratic consolidation of the country.”

DR Congo on Saturday recalled envoys to Kenya and Tanzania following the launch of the rebel alliance.

The envoy to Tanzania was recalled because Tanzania hosts the headquarters of the East African Community, which Congo also belongs to.

The Kenyan embassy head of mission had been summoned to the foreign ministry in Kinshasa.

On Friday, Congolese politicians and groups including the M23 rebels, who have seized territory in eastern Congo, and Corneille Nangaa, a former Congo election commission chief, launched the Congo River Alliance in Nairobi.

Speaking at the launch, Nangaa, who was sanctioned by the U.S. for corruption and obstructing the 2018 election, said the alliance would bring together various Congolese armed groups, militias, social and political organizations.

“I am looking for a lasting solution; all communities must live together in Congo,” Nangaa told Reuters on Saturday.

Bintou Keita, head of the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Congo, said in a post on social media platform X that she was “extremely concerned by the creation of a new political-military platform.”