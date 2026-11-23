North Eastern Regional Police Commander Senior Assistant Inspector-General Pepita Ranka, a former member of ex-President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Presidential Escort team, was moved and appointed Director of Logistics at Police Headquarters in Nairobi in fresh changes within the National Police Service.

Ranka, who was previously a top bodyguard in the Presidential Escort during Kenyatta’s 10-year presidency, was moved from his position as Regional Police Commander (RPC) North Eastern to take up the new role at Vigilance House.

He replaces Peter Ndung’u, who retired from the police service after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 60.

Ranka had been serving as the regional police commander in North Eastern since December 2025.

In a related change, Richard Rotich, who had been serving as Deputy Director of Personnel at Vigilance House, was promoted and appointed the new Regional Police Commander for North Eastern.

He will now lead anti terror operations there. He is a former General Service Unit officer and many believe he will deliver there.

Ranka was part of Kenyatta’s close protection unit and the Presidential Escort team during his tenure between 2013 and 2022.

He was also briefly attached to President William Ruto’s security team during the 2022 transition period.

The senior officer is a trained commando and previously served in the General Service Unit’s (GSU) Recce Company, an elite tactical unit.

On Monday, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Eliud Lagat visited the Communication Stores at Traffic Headquarters along Thika Road, accompanied by Ranka.

The visit focused on assessing the facility’s condition, identifying areas requiring improvement and reviewing the welfare of officers stationed there.

The latest appointments and transfers mark fresh changes within the police leadership and operational structures.

Elsewhere, Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin has made changes to the Operations Support Unit (OSU), appointing David Chebii as deputy head of the unit.

Chebii, who previously served as the Tana River County DCI boss, was also formerly in charge of the Anti-Counterfeit unit based in Parklands before it was disbanded.

Amin has further directed the Operations Support Unit to relocate its operations to DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road, in a move aimed at reorganising the unit.

The unit has been under scrutiny following allegations of involvement by some of its members in abductions and other unlawful activities. The government has, however, maintained that police officers accused of violating the law would be held accountable.