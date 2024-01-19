Uhuru, Kalonzo in DRC for Inauguration Ceremony of President Tshisekedi

Retired president Uhuru Kenyatta and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka arrived in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Friday for the Inauguration Ceremony of President Felix Tshisekedi.

It is not however clear if president William Ruto will fly to Kinshasa to attend the inauguration of president who is set to be inaugurated for a new term as president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, after the constitutional court confirmed his victory in last month’s election.

Uhuru is a close ally of Tshisekedi and was the only president who attended his first inauguration.

The second inauguration takes place in Kinshasa on January 20.

Uhuru is also leading peace talks in eastern DRC.

On his part, Musyoka has over the years played a pivotal role in seeking peaceful resolutions to conflicts within the DRC and the region.

His presence at the Inauguration reflects his enduring commitment to fostering regional stability and cooperation, a statement from his office said.

Dr Musyoka was scheduled to lead the East African Community (EAC) Observer Mission for the DRC General Election held on December 20, 2023.

This was however cancelled, due to a controversial political-military alliance that was launched at Nairobi Serena Hotel on December 15, 2023 by Corneille Nangaa a former DRC electoral body chief.

The so-called Congo River Alliance includes groups such as the outlawed M23 rebels. This statement from Nairobi led to DRC recalling its ambassadors to Kenya and Tanzania in protest.

Musyoka will also engage in discussions with the vibrant Kenyan community residing in the DRC.

These engagements underscore his commitment towards fostering strong ties and solidarity among the Diaspora.

In the eastern part of the country, residents hope he will focus his attention on bringing peace and security to the volatile region.

The DRC already has a record number of internally displaced people. In October 2023, the number was estimated at 5.6 million, with most living in the eastern provinces of North Kivu, South Kivu, Ituri and Tanganyika.

Rebel groups have fought the government and each other in eastern Congo for decades, battling for political dominance and control of the region’s rich mines.