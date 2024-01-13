UK Advises Its Citizens Against Visiting Parts of Kenya

The British government, through its Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FDO), has advised its citizens to avoid visiting parts of Kenya.

The UK advised its nationals to avoid areas within 60km of Kenya’s border with Somalia.

In a travel advisory published on the government’s website on Saturday, Britons were asked to only visit the area if it was absolutely necessary.

It further advised against non-essential trips to eastern Garissa County, as well as Mandera County excluding Mandera West sub-county.

Britons were urged to only visit the Lamu and Manda islands when travelling to Lamu County, but avoid other areas within the county.

“FCDO advises against all but essential travel to within 15km of the coast between the Tana River and the Galana (Athi-Galana-Sabaki) River,” the advisory read.

“No travel can be guaranteed safe. If you choose to travel, research your destinations and get appropriate travel insurance. Insurance should cover your itinerary, planned activities and expenses in an emergency.”

“Your travel insurance could be invalidated if you travel against FCDO advice.”