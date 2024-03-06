UK Partners With Lamu County To Construct Cashew Processing Plant

The British High Commissioner to Kenya, Neil Wigan, alongside Lamu County Governor, Issa Timamy, have revealed plans for the construction of a cashew processing plant in Lamu County, Kenya.

The initiative, supported by the UK through the Sustainable Urban Economic Development programme, aims to establish the first-of-its-kind cashew nut processing factory in Lamu.

Partnering with Equatorial Nut Processors, a local company, the plant is set to process 142 Metric Tonnes of raw cashews in its inaugural year, with production expected to scale up to 3,500MT within five years.

“The Sustainable Urban Economic Programme, now in its eighth year, is providing jobs for young Kenyans and building urban resilience in Kenya’s towns, including Lamu,” stated the British High Commission.

The project is anticipated to benefit approximately 7,000 farmers over the next five years and generate 200 jobs for the local community.

Expressing optimism about the venture, Neil Wigan emphasized the potential of the region and its people.

“We have set in motion the construction of a cashew nut processing factory, the first of its kind in Lamu County, funded by the UK, which will bring more jobs and prosperity,” said Wigan.

Governor Timamy echoed Wigan’s sentiments, emphasizing the significance of the project for Lamu County’s development.

“Establishment of this cashew nut processing factory resonates perfectly with the vision we have as a government in promoting value chain investment in our county,” stated Timamy. “This will not only create jobs but also improve the returns our farmers get in their hard work at the farms, ultimately improving our economy as a county.”