fbpx
    Subscribe
    WORLD NEWS

    UK’s Sunak to unveil $252m investment in nuclear deterrent, nuclear energy

    Linda AmianiBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
    UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is pushing to grow the country's nuclear industry [Darren Staples/Pool via Reuters]

    United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to announce plans to invest 200 million pounds ($252m) in the country’s nuclear deterrent and civil nuclear industry.

    Sunak will on Monday announce a “national endeavour” to secure the future of the nuclear submarine-building and nuclear energy industries, creating 40,000 jobs in the process, the prime minister’s office said in a statement on Sunday.

    Under the plan, the government will create a fund for the northern England town of Barrow-in-Furness to help support people taking up jobs, improve transport links and build more homes.

    The government will also partner with industry players, including BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce, EDF and Babcock, to invest at least 763 million pounds ($962m) in skills, jobs and education by 2030, the statement said.

    The UK’s nuclear industry is experiencing an “unprecedented period of growth” due to the government’s nuclear energy targets and will need 123,000 new workers by 2030, the statement said.

    The UK’s nuclear submarine industry is also set to grow in the coming years following the formation of the AUKUS security pact, under which the UK and the United States are assisting Australia in acquiring nuclear-powered submarines.

    Also Read: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Sacks Home Secretary Suella Braverman

    “In a more dangerous and contested world, the UK’s continuous at-sea nuclear deterrent is more vital than ever,” Sunak said. “And nuclear delivers cheaper, cleaner home-grown energy for consumers.”

    “That’s why we are investing in Barrow, the home of UK submarines, and in the jobs and skills of the future in the thriving British nuclear industry. Today we usher in the next generation of our nuclear enterprise, which will keep us safe, keep our energy secure, and keep our bills down for good.”

    By Agencies.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Linda Amiani is a seasoned Multimedia Journalist and Editor, boasting over 5 years of experience in Digital Journalism.

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Senegal Votes in Delayed Polls After Weeks of Turmoil

    UK’s Sunak to unveil $252m investment in nuclear deterrent, nuclear energy

     
    Senegal’s Bassirou Diomaye Faye takes early lead in presidential election

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X