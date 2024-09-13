Teenager From Freddie Flintoff’s TV Show Dies In Car Crash

Umar Mahmood, an 18-year-old who appeared on the BBC’s Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams, has tragically died in a car crash.

He was driving an Audi A3 Sport when it veered off the road and hit trees on Chain Caul Way in Preston at around 10:55 PM on Tuesday.

A 16-year-old passenger, identified as Adam Bodi, also died in the crash.

Umar, a former student at Penwortham Priory Academy, was remembered as a “bright, studious, and well-loved” young man.

His school expressed deep sadness, describing him as someone who was considerate, ambitious, and kind in everything he did. The academy also noted his passion for both geography and cricket.

The tribute said Mr Mahmood “was a young man who was always considerate to those around him and who showed ambition and kindness in all that he did”.

The academy said it was “with great sadness that we hear this news”, adding Mr Mahmood’s family would be in their “thoughts and prayers today”.

Umar featured in Field of Dreams, where former England cricketer Freddie Flintoff sought to introduce teenagers from underprivileged areas of Lancashire to the sport.

Umar was selected while attending the BYDS Youth Club in Preston. He reflected on his experience in 2022, saying the opportunity had given him valuable cricketing skills and that Flintoff was “really down to earth.”

Flintoff expressed his deep involvement with the young cricketers during the show, noting that he cared more about their personal development than their cricketing ability.

In the series, Umar bowled out an opponent during his team’s first match, a moment that filled him with excitement and pride.

The BBC shared their condolences following his passing, stating that their thoughts are with his family and friends.

“We are very saddened to hear the news of Umar’s passing and the thoughts of everyone in the Field Of Dreams team are with his family and friends at this difficult time” BBC Said in a statement.

Lancashire Police confirmed the deaths of both Umar and Adam. Penwortham Priory Academy also paid tribute to Adam, describing him as a popular boy with a great sense of humor. The school sent heartfelt condolences to the families of both boys during this difficult time.