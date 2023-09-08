UN Report Warns Of Dangerous Drift Off Paris Climate Goals

The United Nations (UN) has issued its first Global Stocktake of progress towards the goals of the Paris climate agreement, sounding a warning that the world is perilously off course in achieving the treaty’s objectives for curbing carbon emissions and providing essential financing to developing nations.

This report, published on Friday, serves as a foundational document for the upcoming crucial climate summit scheduled for the end of the year in Dubai.

While acknowledging the significant strides driven by the 2015 Paris Agreement in catalyzing climate action, the report underscores the pressing need for intensified efforts across all fronts. “Much more is needed now on all fronts,” it asserts.

The report recognizes that the Paris Agreement has already generated contributions that substantially reduce prior estimates of future global warming.

However, it unequivocally states that the world is not aligning with the Paris Agreement’s long-term objectives.

Also Read: Education And Multi-Channel Funding Key To Africa’s Success In Carbon Mitigation

Crucially, the report underscores the urgency in implementing existing commitments to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (34.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels, as stipulated in the Paris Agreement.

It notes a “rapidly narrowing window” to achieve this target, calling for global greenhouse gas emissions to peak by 2025 and undergo a substantial decline thereafter. These assessments are drawn from a scientific evaluation conducted by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

Another pivotal aspect emphasized in the report is the need for “radical decarbonization” to attain the Paris Agreement’s goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by mid-century.

This endeavor, it asserts, must include the phasing out of all fossil fuels that lack carbon emissions capture capabilities.

The timeline and approach for transitioning away from oil, gas, and coal will be a focal point of debate at the forthcoming COP28 talks involving 196 nations, set to commence in late November in Dubai.

The report underscores the imperative to significantly amplify clean energy production, in line with the Paris Agreement’s climate objectives.

It contends that scaling up renewable energy sources and discontinuing the use of unabated fossil fuels are indispensable components of a just energy transition towards achieving net-zero emissions.

Here, “unabated” signifies the absence of technologies capable of capturing carbon emissions at their source or from the atmosphere.

In a separate statement on Friday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called upon the leaders of G20 nations to seize the opportunity to address a climate crisis that is rapidly intensifying.

He remarked that the climate crisis is escalating at an alarming rate while the collective global response falls short in ambition, credibility, and urgency.

Guterres emphasized that G20 countries, collectively responsible for 80 percent of global emissions, possess the means to halt the crisis from spiraling further out of control. He underscored that half-hearted measures will not be sufficient to avert the impending climate catastrophe.

Additionally, the stocktake report highlights the critical necessity of significantly and expeditiously enhancing financial assistance to developing nations.

These funds are indispensable for enabling these nations to adapt to the mounting climate-induced weather disasters that are already eroding their economies.

Many African countries, grappling with soaring debt burdens, are finding it challenging to transition away from fossil fuels even as they face the financial toll of increasingly frequent droughts, floods, heatwaves, and storms.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...