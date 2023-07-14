UN Voices Concerns Over Violence Witnessed During Protests

The United Nations (UN) has raised concerns about the deadly riots witnessed during Wednesday’s demonstrations as well as claims that the police used excessive force.

“The UN Human Rights Office is very concerned by the widespread violence, and allegations of unnecessary or disproportionate use of force, including the use of firearms, by police during protests in Kenya,” UN spokesman Jeremy Laurence said on Friday.

According to Laurence, at least 23 people had been killed and dozens injured during the anti-government protests.

“In light of calls for further protests next week, we call on the authorities to ensure the right to peaceful assembly as guaranteed by the Kenyan constitution and international human rights law,” he added.

He, however, noted that use of force must be legitimate, necessary, and reasonable, and that protest policing should aim to support peaceful assemblies.

“We appeal for calm and encourage open dialogue to address social, economic and political grievances, with the aim of identifying lasting solutions in the interests of all Kenyans,” he continued.

In a quick rejoinder via Twitter, Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing’oei said the UN should condemn the lawlessness witnessed during the protests.

“While regretting and decrying the unfortunate loss of life or injury, the reckless mobilization of lawless gangs to loot, destroy property, disrupt business, deprive many of means of livelihood and create an environment of disorder, must receive equal condemnation,” he said.

While regretting & decrying the unfortunate loss of life or injury, the reckless mobilization of lawless gangs to loot, destroy property, disrupt business, deprive many of means of livelihood and create an environment of disorder, must receive equal condemnation. @UNHumanRights https://t.co/9vVV0VcaEc — Korir Sing'Oei (@SingoeiAKorir) July 14, 2023

The UN organization for children, UNICEF, has also expressed concern for the security and welfare of children.

This was after school-going children were teargassed in Kangemi on Wednesday.

“The reports of children being exposed to tear gas and other dangers present in large crowds are alarming,” it said.

“Children should never be exposed to harm, and their fundamental right to education must be safeguarded.”