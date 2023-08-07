High Traffic Overwhelms Worldcoin Cryptocurrency Platform, Delays Grant Claims

On Monday, users of the Worldcoin cryptocurrency project faced frustration as the platform’s app went down due to excessive traffic. The app outage prevented users from claiming their grants, which are one-time crypto payments for joining the Worldcoin network.

Unable to use Worldcoin Cryptocurrency Platform

When attempting to access the World App, many users received error messages such as “Can’t fetch data” and “Returning shortly,” accompanied by a notice stating, “World App is experiencing higher than usual traffic. It will return shortly, please try again later.”

Worldcoin responded to user complaints via their customer support account on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating that the app was under maintenance and would be back soon.

As users were Unable to use Worldcoin Cryptocurrency platform; the crypto project’s website also displayed a notice, informing users of possible delays in response to their support tickets due to the high volume of inquiries.

Despite the technical challenges, some users managed to process their grant claims and received 10 WLD (Worldcoin’s cryptocurrency). The value of one WLD is currently $2.07 (Ksh. 386).

Worldcoin, owned by the US generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) company OpenAI, has gained significant attention locally, with over 350,000 users verifying their online identity through the Worldcoin Orb, known as World ID.

New members who completed the process were rewarded with 25 free WLD tokens, valued at Ksh. 8,256.

However, last week, the government intervened and halted all activities associated with the crypto project due to security concerns.

The project will remain suspended until relevant agencies certify its safety and absence of security risks.

