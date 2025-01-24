UnitedHealthcare names new boss after former CEO killed

UnitedHealthcare has named a new boss almost two months after its then-chief executive Brian Thompson was shot and killed in New York.

Company veteran Tim Noel will take charge of the largest health insurer in the US, which has more than 50 million customers, at a critical moment.

Mr Thompson’s killing on 4 December in central Manhattan ignited a wide debate about how the US healthcare system operates.

Many Americans, who pay more for healthcare than people in any other country, have expressed anger over what they see as unfair treatment by insurance firms.

Mr Noel “brings unparalleled experience to this role with a proven track record and strong commitment to improving how health care works for consumers, physicians, employers, governments and our other partners,” UnitedHealthcare’s parent company UnitedHealth Group said.

A manhunt ensued for days as police worked to identify who was responsible in the December killing, which happened outside a Manhattan hotel where the CEO was staying.

After five days, Luigi Mangione, 26, was arrested in a McDonald’s restaurant in Pennsylvania after a worker called police.

Mr Mangione has pleaded not guilty to charges in the killing. He is facing 11 state criminal counts, including murder as an act of terrorism.

As well as the state-level charges, he is also accused of federal – national-level – stalking and murder offences that could lead to a death penalty sentence.

Prosecutors allege that Mr Mangione shot Mr Thompson before going on the run.

