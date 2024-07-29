University Student Found Dead After Suspected Suicide in Bungoma

Police are investigating an incident in which a university student was found dead after a suspected suicide in Mwibale village in Bungoma County.

The student was identified as Benson Wafula, a third-year student at Lakeside University.

His body was discovered Saturday evening hours after he had died by suicide.

The body was hanging on a truss at his parents’ house with a rope tied around his neck.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known, police said.

The body was removed to Bungoma County Referral Hospital Morgue for postmortem examination.

Elsewhere in Ngarua, Laikipia County, one Jane Mulavi Gichuki, 52 died by suicide in Matuiko village.

Police officers visited the scene and found the deceased body dangling with sisal rope tied around her neck on one of the roof rafters of her bedroom.

A suicide note was found at the scene.

The scene was processed and the body was removed to Sipili Hospital Mortuary for post-mortem.

Cases of suicide have been on the rise amid calls to address the trend.

Police say the trend has been worrying and increasing as up to two cases are reported daily.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.