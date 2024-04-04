Unknown Wild Animal Kills Ten Sheep, Escapes with One in Nandi

Residents of Chepkinoyo village in Kamobo location, Nandi County are living in fear after a herder lost ten sheep to an attack by a wild animal.

The residents want Kenya Wildlife Service to camp there and capture the animal believed to be a leopard.

This is after on Wednesday April 3, a farmer Noah Kipkemboi found ten sheep carcasses. One sheep was missing and is suspected to have taken away by the killing wild animal.

The carcasses had visible marks on the neck and stomach area with the intestines removed. This is one of the rising cases of wild animal- human conflict.

KWS has been leading in sensitizing families near areas where such incidents are on the rise.

The government and conservation groups have a compensation program for people and herders whose livestock are killed by wild animals.

Officials said the loss of habitat and climate change threatened the number of wild animals the wild and that their future looked “bleak”.

The officials say policies aimed at enabling communities to co-exist with wildlife were vital.