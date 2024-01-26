Unpredictable Twists and Thrilling Moments Define 2023 Afcon Group Stage

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) group stage delivered a rollercoaster of emotions with unexpected shocks, dramatic last-minute heroics, and a flurry of goals that left football enthusiasts on the edge of their seats. The host nation, Ivory Coast, teetered on the brink of elimination, while underdog teams dominated their groups, overshadowing even the most renowned players. As the knockout stage looms, football fans are eagerly anticipating more surprises and excitement.

In an astonishing turn of events, Ivory Coast, the tournament hosts, faced a close call, narrowly avoiding an early exit. The group stage witnessed lesser-known teams securing comfortable victories, outshining the superstar players who were expected to dominate the headlines. The stage was set for unprecedented plot twists that even Hollywood scriptwriters might find too fanciful.

Amidst the thrilling on-field action, the group stage also witnessed surprising managerial departures. One departure, in particular, caught the attention, not as a consequence of elimination, adding an unexpected layer to the unfolding drama.

With the knockout stage scheduled to kick off on Saturday, football enthusiasts are bracing themselves for more edge-of-the-seat moments. As the journey to determine the continental champions progresses, BBC Sport Africa reflects on the exhilarating and unpredictable opening 11 days that have set the stage for a memorable Afcon tournament.

Unforeseen Upsets and Dramatic Twists Dominate

Nigeria’s comeback to secure a draw against Equatorial Guinea in the early stages of the finals hinted at the series of upsets that unfolded. Egypt, a seven-time champion, took an early lead against Mozambique but required a 97th-minute penalty from Mohamed Salah to salvage a 2-2 draw, setting the stage for the thrilling matches that followed.

Ghana, Algeria, and Tunisia, all former champions, surprisingly failed to advance to the last 16. Equatorial Guinea, Cape Verde, and Angola emerged as group leaders, with Ivory Coast suffering a stunning 4-0 defeat to Equatorial Guinea in their final Group A match, a match witnessed by iconic striker Didier Drogba.

Ivory Coast’s loss marked them as the only host nation to lose two group games, repeating a record set in 1984 when they previously hosted the tournament. Namibia, ranked 115th globally, caused a major upset by securing their first win in the finals at the 10th attempt, defeating 2004 champions Tunisia 1-0.

While Mauritania defeated Algeria on the same night, resulting in the 2019 champions exiting early for the second consecutive time, The Gambia and Cameroon engaged in a remarkable Group C showdown. Despite being the lowest-ranked team, Cameroon took an 85th-minute lead, but two late goals secured their progression.

Defending champions Senegal, with a flawless 100% record, smoothly advanced to the last 16. The group stage of the tournament provided unforgettable moments, featuring unexpected outcomes and dramatic turnarounds, making it a spectacle for football fans worldwide.

Goal-Scoring Dramas Unfold

Garry Rodrigues’ 92nd-minute winner for Cape Verde added pressure on Ghana after capitalizing on defensive errors. Ghana’s rollercoaster continued with a two-goal lead squandered against Mozambique due to goals in the 91st and 94th minutes.

Egypt experienced late drama, taking the lead in the 93rd minute against Cape Verde but conceding a 99th-minute equalizer. Despite drawing all three group games 2-2, the Pharaohs secured a spot ahead of Ghana.

Burkina Faso advanced with Bertrand Traore’s 96th-minute penalty, while Algeria’s fate was sealed despite Baghdad Bounedjah’s 95th-minute header salvaging a draw against Burkina Faso.

With an increased tally of five goals between the 86th and 90th minutes, compared to three in the past two tournaments, late-game heroics have become a defining feature. Notable instances include Namibia’s Deon Hotto securing a victory two minutes from time and Cameroon’s comeback against The Gambia with James Gomez’s 87th-minute own goal and Christopher Wooh’s winner a minute into added time.

These thrilling late-game moments have contributed to an impressive average of 2.47 goals per game, setting the stage for an unforgettable tournament. As knockout football approaches, anticipation looms over whether the trend of late-game drama will persist.

Salah’s Afcon Journey in Jeopardy as Attention Shifts to Other Star Performers

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, the center of attention at Afcon 2023, faces uncertainty following a first-half stoppage time hamstring injury during Egypt’s 2-2 draw against Ghana. Despite expressing a strong desire to secure his first title, Salah’s return to the tournament appears doubtful as he seeks treatment back at Anfield.

West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus showcased his talent with both goals against Egypt, only to experience disappointment as Ghana suffered a setback against Mozambique, attributing it to a lapse in concentration.

African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen, though yet to match his Serie A glory from last season, leads Afcon in expected goals (xG) and attempts, scoring once from a combined xG of 2.72 with 13 shots.

34-year-old Equatorial Guinea striker Emilio Nsue, formerly with Middlesbrough and Birmingham City, steals the spotlight as Afcon’s top scorer with five goals. His historic hat-trick against Ivory Coast propelled the National Thunder to an unexpected Group A leadership.

Intriguing performances from these players add layers of excitement to Afcon 2023, as the tournament unfolds with unexpected narratives and standout individual contributions.

Managerial Shake-ups Follow Big Exits in 2023 Afcon

When top-tier teams exit the tournament, managers face the consequences. Ghana swiftly dismissed Chris Hughton after their elimination, triggering a series of managerial departures. The Gambia’s Tom Saintfiet resigned moments after their exit, unable to replicate the success of their debut quarter-final appearance two years prior.

In less surprising moves, Algeria and Tunisia witnessed managerial changes, with Djamel Belmadi parting ways with Algeria and Jalel Kadri resigning as Tunisia’s manager. Ivory Coast took decisive action after finishing third in Group A, with Jean-Louis Gasset paying the price for a historic defeat against Equatorial Guinea.

In a surprising twist, Ivory Coast still qualified despite Gasset’s departure and is set to face reigning champions Senegal on Monday. Meanwhile, mid-tournament bans were imposed by the Confederation of African Football on Tanzania’s Adel Amrouche and Morocco’s Walid Regragui, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the managerial landscape.

As the drama unfolds, the managerial carousel continues, shaping the narrative of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.