Fresh Twist as UoN Council Rejects Return of VC Stephen Kiama from Sabbatical

The University of Nairobi Council has rejected the return of vice-chancellor Prof Stephen Kiama from sabbatical.

Council chair Prof Amukowa Anangwe in a letter dated September 22 instructed that Prof Kiama concludes all his pending leave days.

Anangwe said a Council resolution made on July 31 granting Kiama leave had not been vacated.

“Therefore you are still deemed to be on the said leave and thus you must not discharge the duties of the vice-chancellor with effect from September 25 until your leave lapses,” the letter reads.

Anangwe also disregarded a letter written by Kiama on September 1 announcing his return to the institution after exhausting his three-week leave.

The Council chair said the letter by Kiama was written and submitted after he (Kiama) “already spent the day visiting campuses and discharging duties in the vice chancellor’s office without prior variation/cancelation of your six months leave by the council”.

But according to Anangwe, Kiama’s letter was “unprocedural, untenable and not acceptable to the council”.

Anangwe’s communications is copied to Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, Higher education PS Beatrice Inyangala and university Chancellor Vijoo Rattansi.

“The directive (by the Chief of Staff) inevitably conflates with the Council resolution of July 31 and, whose concurrent effect is to require you to comply with both until your accumulated leave of 161 days is exhausted,” Anangwe said.

Kiama had on July 28 sought a six months’ leave after falling out with the council.

His request was approved and his leave began on August 2.

On August 31, the VC claimed that the issues between him and the council had been resolved hence his decision to return from leave.

