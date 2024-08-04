UoN Staff Union SG Wekesa Criticizes the Ouster of VC Kiama

Maloba Wekesa, Secretary-General of the University of Nairobi (UoN) Staff Union, has voiced serious concerns over the recent suspension of Vice-Chancellor Prof Stephen Kiama.

In a detailed statement, Dr Wekesa questioned the actions and motives of the UoN Council and certain student leaders.

“The media announcements made by the UoN Council and purported student leaders are very disturbing,” stated Dr Wekesa, highlighting several key issues given that the university is currently on recess.

1. Student Assembly Timing: Dr Wekesa questioned how the University Council managed to gather an audience of students for the announcement during the recess period.

2. Mobilization of Students: The statement raised concerns about where and how these students were assembled and alerted to attend the press conference.

3. Legitimacy of Student Leaders: He noted that UNSA elections had concluded a month before the recess, and questioned the legitimacy of the student leaders involved in the announcements.

4. Presence of Riot Police: Dr Wekesa also inquired about the deployment of riot police at University Towers.

Dr Wekesa emphasized that the university should be a place of free speech and intellectual discourse, not a “circus.”

He criticized Prof Amukowa Anangwe, the Council Chair, for failing to provide effective leadership, alleging that Prof Anangwe is influenced by Brian Ouma, appointed to a controversial position as Chief Operations Officer.

Dr Wekesa further raised questions about Mr Ouma’s academic credentials and the lack of competitive advertising for his positions.

Furthermore, Dr Wekesa claimed that Mr Collins Omondi, a legal officer, had issued summons for Council meetings without the Vice-Chancellor’s knowledge.

Dr Wekesa urged an end to the ongoing turmoil at the university, calling for a return to respectful and fact-based resolution of differences.

The institution of higher learning has yet to respond to these allegations.

VC Kiama was suspended on Friday for a period of three months.

He was forced out by a group of armed police officers.