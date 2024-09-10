UPA Party Terms Ouster Motion Against Nyamira Governor ‘Dead Cargo’ 

United Party Alliance, UPA, officials have rubbished an impeachment motion filed Tuesday against Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo.

Party chairman Nyambega Gisesa described it as dead on arrival.

He said the proposed oust motion was a regurgitated copy feeding on gossip and likely to flop.

“Same old issues retold through a new mover of motion. No thinking, no research, same old gibberish,” he told journalists in a statement.

Nyaribo was elected on the Fred Matiangi linked outfit and he is the current party leader.

Gisesa spoke of some Ward Reps as sinking too low in moving to craft the said ouster motion.

“In a County Assembly made up of three Advocates and one soon-could-be-advocate, we have sunk too low, Gisesa stated

The Rigoma MCA further sensationally linked Mr Juma Matunda who filed the impeachment notice as being a protege of former Borabu MP Ben Momanyi.

Momanyi is a member of the Wiper Party in which Matunda is a nominee.

The former legislator had unsuccessfully vied for Nyamira Governorship.

Gisesa claimed Matunda was a chief agent for Momanyi during the last polls.

“There will be elections in 2027. Let them wait for the contest,” Gisesa scoffed .

“I even thought that some of my fellow elected MCAs could have been brave enough to be the movers of the motion. Instead, they passed the burden to my Learned Friend Hon Matunda who spends most of the time, about 90 per cent, in Nakuru.”

“I could have expected Hon Duke Masira, Hon Abel Mose or Hon Keganda to have been the faces of it…This one is dead on arrival,” Gisesa concluded.

Matunda cited gross violation of the constitution, gross misconduct and graft as grounds to Kickstart the impeachment against Nyaribo.

The impeachment attempt is the second in less than two years against the UPA party boss.