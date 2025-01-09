Uproar as Matatu Linked to Ruto’s Son Flouts Rules as Police Watch

One of the matatus in Rongai nicknamed Money Fest owned by president William Ruto’s son, George Ruto was caught on camera deliberately breaking traffic rules along Magadi Road heading to Ongata Rongai in front of traffic officers.

The flashy and well-known Public Service Vehicle (PSV) Moneyfest sparked widespread criticism after it was caught blatantly breaking traffic rules along Magadi Road heading toward Ongata Rongai.

Police have complained they are harassed by those close to the First Family whenever they take action on the matatus linked to them.

“They call to threaten you and demand the release of the vehicle detained. We are helpless as Kenyans suffer on these roads,” said one officer aware of the trend.

The matatu at times use roads like Harambee Avenue which is a no go zone for such vehicles.

And when police take action, they are reprimanded.

Videos and images circulating on social media show the vehicle overtaking dangerously, ignoring road regulations, and allowing passengers to ride unsafely on its rooftop.

Many Kenyans took to social media to voice their concerns and frustrations, with some tying the matatu’s behavior to its ownership and alleged connections to Kenya’s First Family.

Many believe that matatus like Moneyfest, regardless of their connections, should face the same consequences as any other vehicle breaking the law.

Police have promised to take action. Many Kenyans protested online when the video circulated.

Moneyfest is rumoured to be owned by someone closely linked to President William Ruto’s family, although official records remain unclear.

This connection has fueled accusations of impunity, with critics alleging that traffic police and NTSA officers turn a blind eye to its violations.

The matatu previously gained public attention when First Lady Rachel Ruto endorsed it as a symbol of youth empowerment.

She lauded the vehicle’s flashy design and message of hope, underscoring her belief in supporting innovative youth initiatives.