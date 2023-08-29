US Accelerates Deployment Of Drones And Advanced Military Tech To Counter China’s Dominance

Pentagon is gearing up to swiftly deploy an extensive array of drones and advanced military technology over the next two years, aiming to counterbalance China’s overwhelming numerical superiority in personnel and weaponry.

This ambitious move was announced by a senior US defense official, Kathleen Hicks, during her address at a military technology conference in Washington, DC.

Hicks emphasized the urgency of embracing innovation in the face of intense competition with China.

“Unlike the relatively slow and lumbering competitors we faced during the Cold War, the PRC [People’s Republic of China] worked with focus and determination to build a modern military, carefully crafting it to blunt the operational advantages we’ve enjoyed for decades,” She stated.

“Beijing’s main military advantage is ‘mass: more ships, more missiles, more people.’ We’ll counter the PLA’s mass with mass of our own, but ours will be harder to plan for, harder to hit, harder to beat,” Hicks said highlighting the contrasting strengths of both nations.

The United States’ unique advantage lies in its capacity “to imagine, create, and master the future character of warfare.”

Hicks outlined the Pentagon’s plans to deploy “attritable autonomous systems” across various domains in the next 18 to 24 months.

These autonomous systems will not only be more cost-effective but will also reduce the risk to personnel.

The strategic goal is to compel China’s leadership to reckon with the consequences of aggression on a daily basis, thereby promoting stability and deterring potential conflicts in the Indo-Pacific region.

This strategic pivot by the Pentagon is a direct response to China’s assertive ambitions, particularly its territorial claims in the South China Sea and its determination to reunify Taiwan with the mainland, even if that requires the use of force.

This robust approach aligns with previous assessments that labeled China as a “pacing challenge” and emphasized the immediate need to enhance deterrence against Beijing.

