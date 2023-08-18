US Authorities Probe Online Threats Against Grand Jury In Trump Indictment Case

Authorities in the US state of Georgia are conducting an investigation into online threats made against members of the grand jury that recently indicted former President Donald Trump.

Personal information, including addresses and photos of the jurors, was disseminated on right-wing platforms, sparking concerns about their safety.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed awareness of the threats and is actively seeking to identify the individuals responsible. The threats emerged after the identities of the jurors were revealed in connection with the indictment, a customary practice in Georgia’s legal system.

After the disclosure of juror identities, supporters of former President Trump gathered information from online sources and shared it on various platforms, including the social media site Telegram.

This development follows the grand jury’s decision to indict Mr. Trump on 13 charges, including racketeering and election interference. The former President has decried the charges as politically motivated.

Authorities have reported that alongside personal information, threats directed at the jurors were also circulated. Law enforcement officials are considering whether these threats amount to jury intimidation.

A statement from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office indicated that collaborative efforts with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies are underway to trace the origins of the threats. They emphasized the seriousness of the matter and pledged swift action to ensure juror safety.

In one instance, a user on Facebook posted a message sharing names from the grand jury along with potential addresses and contact numbers. This post was later removed.

On Truth Social, a platform owned by Mr. Trump, users called for actions against the jurors, ranging from making them “infamous” to preventing them from walking freely in public.

Some posts even contained violent language targeted at Fani Willis, the prosecutor overseeing Mr. Trump’s case in Georgia. Media outlets have reported that NBC News reporters who covered the grand jury incident also had their alleged addresses shared online.

Non-profit organization Media Matters, known for monitoring conservative media, criticized the sharing of juror information as a “hit list.”

Georgia stands apart in the US legal system as it discloses the identities of jurors to enhance public confidence in the legal process. However, personal details such as addresses are not made public.

Donald Trump, who is a frontrunner for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential race, has consistently denounced those involved in legal cases against him.

Earlier this month, US prosecutors brought a post he wrote on Truth to the attention of a judge, asserting it was intended to intimidate individuals associated with his legal matters.

The incident echoes a recent pattern of threatening behavior against public figures and officials. In Texas, a woman faced charges for threatening to kill a judge overseeing another case involving Mr. Trump. Additionally, FBI agents in Utah apprehended an armed individual who had made death threats against President Joe Biden through Truth Social.

In a separate case, a Canadian woman has been sentenced to 22 years in a US prison for sending a letter containing the poisonous substance ricin to then-President Donald Trump.

