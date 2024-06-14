US-based Singer Sues Tanasha Donna for Breach of Music Agreement 

US-based singer, Brittany Jones, has filed a lawsuit against Kenya-based singer and entrepreneur Tanasha Donna Oketch and her agent Geoffrey Muema Mutunga, seeking over Sh619,000 compensation.

In a suit filed at the Small Claim Courts in Nairobi, Jones accuses the singer and her agent of being in breach of their music collaboration agreement and swindling her hard-earned money.

According to Jones, Tanasha Donna allegedly failed to fulfill her obligations by not provide a verse for the song they were to collaborate on, show up for the video shoot, help in marketing of the song despite Jones holding up her end of the deal.

Jones was supposed to provide Sh200,000 as payment along with covering the audio and video production with Sh100,000 being paid before the video shoot and the rest after.

‘’Despite satisfying my obligations under the contract by paying the down payment of USD 1020 or Sh130,560, the 1st respondent is yet to perform her obligations under the contract,” read court documents.

Through her advocate Elkana Mogaka, Jones now wants Sh587,000 from both Tanasha and her agent and Sh32,000 from Muema who allegedly colluded with his client to illegally obtain money from the US-based singer.

‘’Judgement in the sum of USD 4588.87 jointly and severally against the respondents and a sum of USD 250 against the 2nd respondent,” reads court papers.

Jones has also accused Muema of falsely representing that he would facilitate the music collaboration and ensure its materialization.

The singer said on November 11, 2021 she sent Sh130,000 to Muema, Tanasha’s agent through M-pesa as down payment for a music collaboration with her.

Subsequently, a music collaboration agreement was executed on November 12, 2021.

‘’Despite fulfilling my obligations under the contract, the 1st respondent has yet to fulfill her obligations under the contract.’’

Additionally, she says her effort to prompt Tanasha to fulfill her contractual obligation has been unsuccessful as she has ‘refused and or neglected to provide a verse for the song.

Due to the absence of the verse, she says, the accused has neither participated in the video shoot nor assisted in the marketing.

Furthermore, she says, despite making the down payment and travelling to Kenya for the music production, the collaboration has not materialized.

‘’I incurred expenses of USD472.50 for a Qatar Airways flight from Houston to Nairobi and have spent USD3096.37 on accommodation and other expenses since arriving in Kenya for a collaboration,” says Jones.

Regarding Muema, she says she provided clothes worth Sh32,000 but he failed to refund as promised.

‘’Despite a demand having been made, the respondents have neglected,failed and/or effused to make good my demands,” read court documents.