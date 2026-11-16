US basketball player arrested with 34kg of cannabis at Nigerian airport

A basketball player from the US has been arrested in Nigeria with 33.95kg (75lbs) of cannabis in his luggage at the main airport in Lagos.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) identified the player as Greene Da’monte Khiree, 28, from the US state of Georgia, who it said had arrived from Thailand via the United Arab Emirates.

According to the agency, the suspect said he had been playing professional basketball in Thailand and was visiting to Nigeria to “build networks” for his career. He has not publicly commented on the allegations.

The agency said an examination of the suspect’s phone had pointed “to his knowledge of and involvement in the drug trafficking activity”.

In statement on Sunday, the agency said he was arrested on Wednesday after airport officials noticed him abandoning his two checked-in bags and attempting to leave with his carry-on bag.

The two bags, which bore his name, contained 32 packs of the drug known as “Loud”, a potent strain of cannabis, the agency said.

A tracking device was also recovered from the bags, the agency added.

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) lists a player by the name Damonte Greene, with the most recent appearance at the Phuket Elite Cup in Thailand, on 26 September.

Greene played with the Reinhardt University’s basketball team in the US in the 2017-2018 season, before he went to play at the South Georgia Technical College.

He was the leading scorer with Georgia Bombers semi-professional basketball team during the 2023-24 season before he moved to Thailand.

Nigeria, once regarded primarily as a transit hub for drug trafficking, has increasingly become a producer, consumer, and distributor of illegal drugs, according to the UN.

Recent NDLEA operations have uncovered several industrial-scale methamphetamine laboratories, raising concerns about links between Nigerian drug producers and Mexican cartels seeking to manufacture and export the drug.

In September, the agency said it had dismantled a meth lab and arrested a Mexican suspected drug kingpin who was allegedly attempting to flee Nigeria through Lagos.

Methamphetamine, commonly known as meth, is a highly addictive synthetic drug that can cause severe psychosis, heart attacks or stroke.

In August, a social media influencer suspected of links to an international drug trafficking network was arrested after the authorities seized cocaine worth nearly $28m (£21m), which was destined for the UK.

By BBC News