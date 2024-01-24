US Conducts Precision Strikes in Iraq Targeting Iran-Backed Militia Bases

The US has conducted targeted airstrikes on three facilities in Iraq used by Iran-backed militia groups, including Kataib Hezbollah. These precision strikes, described as “proportionate” by Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, were in direct response to recent attacks against US and coalition allies in Iraq and Syria. However, senior Iraqi officials, including National Security Adviser Qassem al-Aaraji, denounced the strikes as a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty, arguing that they did not contribute to calming tensions.

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Al-Aaraji suggested that the US should focus on pressuring Israel to halt its offensive in Gaza instead of bombing Iraqi bases. The targeted groups, part of the integrated armed forces known as Hashed al-Shaabi, were previously associated with Iran-backed paramilitary organizations.

The background includes a recent missile attack on the Al Asad airbase, resulting in injuries to US military personnel. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for that attack, continuing a pattern of assaults on US forces by Iran-affiliated groups. The US Central Command (CentCom) stated that the latest strikes aimed at Kataib Hezbollah’s headquarters, storage, and training locations to degrade its capabilities.

Defence Secretary Austin emphasized the professionalism of the US military and its commitment to dismantling ISIS. He and President Joe Biden expressed readiness to take necessary action to defend American interests, urging the Iranian-sponsored groups to cease their attacks.

CentCom revealed that the strikes were executed in response to the Al Asad airbase attack on January 20, targeting Kataib Hezbollah’s key facilities. This powerful Iraqi Shia militia, supported by Iran, has long been designated as a terrorist organization by the US for its actions threatening peace and stability in Iraq.

Notably, this event follows a drone strike in Baghdad that killed a pro-Iran militia leader and is part of a series of incidents involving US troops and Iran-aligned militants. Additionally, the US, along with the UK, intervened against Houthi missile attacks in the Red Sea, conducting strikes against Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen.

In a broader context, Iran has conducted missile strikes in Syria, Iraq, and Pakistan, while accusing Israel of an airstrike in Damascus. The situation remains tense, with ongoing military actions by various actors in the region.