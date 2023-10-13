US Embassy in Kenya Issues Security Alert to its Citizens, Warns of Terror Attacks

The United States (US) Embassy in Nairobi has issued a security alert.

In a statement, the Embassy said terrorists are likely to target locations highly frequented by foreigners and tourists in Nairobi and other parts of the country.

“Locations frequented by US citizens and other foreigners and tourists in Nairobi and elsewhere in Kenya continue to be attractive targets to terrorists planning to conduct potentially imminent attacks,” the embassy said on Friday.

It further cautioned that terrorists may attack locations including hotels, restaurants, embassies, malls and markets with little or no warning.

They might also target schools, police stations, places of worship and other places frequented by foreigners and tourists.

As a result, US citizens have been advised to remain vigilant when in locations frequented by tourists/foreigners, review their personal security plans and be aware of their surroundings.

Citizens were also advised to closely monitor local media for updates, avoid protest areas and demonstrations, avoid crowds and keep a low profile.

Officials said the move was precipitated by the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel troops. The conflict has left almost 3,000 people dead. Hamas attacked Israel along the Gaza Strip prompting a retaliatory attack by the Israel troops.

There are fears hardline supporters of Palestine will try to attack countries that are perceived to be supporting Israel.

Police said they are aware of the situation and had increased surveillance and alertness. Officials aware of the situation urged Kenyans to exercise caution all the time.

Kenya has been a victim of terrorism for many occasions that has left hundreds dead and thousands wounded.

As a precaution, the US Embassy asked citizens to be vigilant at locations frequented by tourists or foreigners and review their personal security plans.

Subsequently, American nationals have been urged to be aware of their surroundings, especially while in hotels, embassies, restaurants, malls and markets, schools, police stations, places of worship, and other places frequented by foreigners and tourists.

The embassy also shared phone numbers which the citizens may use to contact them when in need of any assistance.

On Wednesday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said since the 1998 bombing, at least 500 lives have been lost due to terror attacks in the country.

The August 7, 1998 bombing was orchestrated by Al-Qaeda terrorists and hit the American Embassy.

It resulted in 213 fatalities including 201 Kenyans and 12 Americans.

Addressing the Senate, he noted that the government has put measures in place to boost counter-terrorism efforts.

These include specialized units including the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit, National Counter Terrorism Center, Joint Terrorism Task Force, Financial Reporting Center, Coastguard, Trans National Organized Crime Unit and Asset Recovery Agency.

The government has also set up an establishment of Personal Identification Secure Comparison and evaluation System in immigration services.

“The government has also held continuous training and deployment of specialized Formed-up Police Units (SOG, QRU, GSU) at the Kenyan borders,” Kindiki said.

