US Embassy Staff in Nairobi Fatally Shot Outside Kiambu Club

Police are investigating a shooting incident that killed a 35-year-old man outside Quickin Lounge in Kiambu town on Saturday night.

Until his death, Anthony Njomo Kiunu worked as an engineer for the US Embassy in Nairobi, police said.

The embassy was yet to comment on the shooting.

The motive of the incident is yet to be revealed.

Police said the nightclub’s proprietor reported a shooting incident on his premises around 3 am.

Kiunu died after being shot in the back during a commotion that began inside the bar and spread outside.

Police were called to the scene shortly after then shooting.

Quickin Lounge said the shooting incident occurred outside the club and was captured by surveillance cameras facing the road.

The lounge stated that the footage, which would not be released to the public due to its sensitivity, was reviewed in the presence of the decedent’s family and officers before being handed over to investigators.

The facility added the victim of the shooting was not involved in the initial commotion.

Police said the victim was shot in the back and had an exit wound on his chest.

The deceased’s body was transported to the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary pending autopsy.

Police said a suspect, Nahashon Kiteme, 28, a Comfort Homes branding manager was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting.