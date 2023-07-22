US President Joe Biden Mourns The Passing Of Tony Bennett: A Timeless American Classic Remembered

US President Joe Biden, along with millions of fans and admirers, mourns the passing of the eminent and timeless stylist, Tony Bennett.

The legendary singer, known for his devotion to classic American songs and his ability to create new standards, including the iconic “I Left My Heart In San Francisco,” graced a decades-long career that earned him deep affection from fans and respect from fellow artists.

Tony Bennett died on July 21, 2023 at the age of 96, just two weeks shy of his birthday.

Publicist Sylvia Weiner confirmed Bennett’s death in his hometown of New York, though no specific cause was mentioned. It was revealed that Bennett had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016, a battle he faced with courage and grace.

Tony Bennett was celebrated as the last of the great saloon singers of the mid-20th century. He often expressed his lifelong ambition to create “a hit catalog rather than hit records.”

Throughout his illustrious career, he released more than 70 albums, amassing 19 competitive Grammys — all but two after he reached his 60s. His unique singing style, often described as “a tenor who sings like a baritone,” made him a master of caressing ballads and brightening up-tempo numbers.

When performing, Bennett didn’t just sing; he let the music speak for itself. His interpretations of songs from iconic composers like the Gershwins, Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, and Jerome Kern were masterful. Unlike his friend and mentor Frank Sinatra, Bennett focused on interpreting songs rather than embodying them, captivating audiences with his courtly manner and enduringly rich voice.

“I enjoy entertaining the audience, making them forget their problems,” he once shared in a 2006 interview with The Associated Press. “I think people … are touched if they hear something that’s sincere and honest and maybe has a little sense of humor. … I just like to make people feel good when I perform.”

His talent was universally acclaimed, and none praised him more meaningfully than Frank Sinatra, who said in a 1965 Life magazine interview: “For my money, Tony Bennett is the best singer in the business. He excites me when I watch him. He moves me. He’s the singer who gets across what the composer has in mind, and probably a little more.”

Throughout his career, Bennett not only survived the rise of rock music but also endured and gained new fans and collaborators, some young enough to be his grandchildren. At the age of 88, he broke his own record as the oldest living performer with a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart for his duet project “Cheek to Cheek” with Lady Gaga in 2014. Three years earlier, he topped the charts with “Duets II,” featuring contemporary stars like Gaga, Carrie Underwood, and Amy Winehouse.

His dedication to the Great American Songbook was evident in his collaborations, as he sought to expose new audiences to the timeless compositions of legendary songwriters.

Bennett’s most famous contribution, “I Left My Heart In San Francisco,” was gifted to him by two unknowns, George Cory and Douglass Cross, during a career lull in the early ’60s. This iconic song became synonymous with Bennett and became a symbol of the city of San Francisco.

Over the years, Bennett won Grammys for his tributes to female vocalists, Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington, and his collaborations with other singers. He celebrated his 80th birthday with “Duets: An American Classic,” featuring renowned artists such as Barbra Streisand, Paul McCartney, and Stevie Wonder.

Tony Bennett’s journey from being a singing waiter in New York City to becoming one of America’s most beloved performers is nothing short of legendary.

He sold tens of millions of records and won over generations of fans with his exceptional talent and infectious joy. His life was intertwined with history, from performing for Nelson Mandela, John F. Kennedy, and Queen Elizabeth II, to marching for civil rights in the historic Selma to Montgomery march in 1965.

Joe Biden, along with his wife Jill, has been a fan of Tony Bennett’s music for a long time, appreciating not only his beautiful voice but also the joy he brought to every performance.

The President offered his deepest condolences to Tony Bennett’s family and fans around the world, acknowledging that his contributions to the arts in America will endure.

