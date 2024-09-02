US Seizes Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s Plane in Escalation of Sanctions

The United States has seized an airplane belonging to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, citing violations of US sanctions and other criminal issues. The aircraft, a Dassault Falcon 900 valued at approximately $13 million, was flown to Florida on Monday.

🚨BREAKING: U.S. SNAGS MADURO'S PLANE – CLAIMS SANCTIONS In a rare move, the U.S. has seized Venezuelan President Maduro’s plane in the Dominican Republic, citing sanctions violations. Maduro was not on board, but this bold act of confiscating a foreign head of state’s aircraft… pic.twitter.com/ReBHhZJTeA — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 2, 2024

The plane, often described as Venezuela’s equivalent to Air Force One, had been in the Dominican Republic recently. Its seizure, carried out by multiple federal agencies including Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Industry and Security, and the Justice Department, reflects ongoing efforts by the US to target Venezuelan government corruption and evade sanctions.

“This sends a message all the way up to the top,” a US official told CNN. “Seizing the foreign head of state’s plane is unheard-of for criminal matters. We’re sending a clear message here that no one is above the law, no one is above the reach of US sanctions.”

The US government has long sought to disrupt the flow of funds to the Venezuelan regime. Homeland Security Investigations has seized dozens of luxury vehicles and other assets intended for Venezuela over recent years. The plane’s presence in the Dominican Republic provided an opportunity for its seizure.

US officials are working with the Dominican Republic, which notified Venezuela of the seizure. The next steps will include pursuing forfeiture proceedings and collecting evidence from the aircraft.

The seizure comes amid a backdrop of strained relations between the US and Venezuela. Earlier this year, the US reimposed sanctions on Venezuela’s oil and gas sector in response to what it deemed an uncompetitive presidential election.

Venezuela’s response to the controversial reelection of Maduro included suspending commercial flights to and from the Dominican Republic. The US Department of Justice has previously charged Maduro and other Venezuelan officials with narcotics trafficking and corruption, and the State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs has offered a reward for information leading to Maduro’s arrest.

More than 7.7 million people have fled Venezuela due to severe economic conditions, food shortages, and limited access to healthcare, marking the largest displacement crisis in the Western Hemisphere.

Via CNN