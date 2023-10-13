US Senator Bob Menendez Charged With Acting As Unregistered Agent For Egypt

United States Senator Bob Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey, is facing an increasingly complicated legal situation as a new charge alleges that he served as an unregistered agent of Egypt.

This accusation comes in addition to existing federal charges related to bribery allegations, suggesting that Menendez used his official position to benefit the Egyptian government.

The superseding indictment, filed in a Manhattan federal court on Thursday, added the charge of conspiracy to act as “an agent of a foreign principal.”

This development raises the stakes for the senator, who has been a prominent figure in US politics, representing New Jersey in the Senate since 2006.

Prior to the recent legal troubles, he also chaired the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, granting him significant influence over US foreign policy.

While Menendez has relinquished his chairmanship, he has resisted calls to resign from his elected position. The corruption allegations have haunted the senator for years, resurfacing last month with the unveiling of a bribery indictment.

US federal prosecutors have accused Menendez and his wife of accepting “hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of bribes” from three New Jersey businessmen over a period from 2018 to 2022. These alleged bribes included gold bars, a luxury Mercedes-Benz convertible, home mortgage payments, and cash-filled envelopes concealed in the couple’s closets and a safe.

Both Bob Menendez and his wife have pleaded not guilty to the original indictment, with the senator defending his actions as routine business in US foreign affairs. He has expressed his conviction that he will be exonerated and continue serving as the senior senator from New Jersey when all the facts are presented.

Menendez has also highlighted his record on foreign policy concerning Egypt as contradictory to the allegations against him. However, prosecutors have portrayed him as part of a “corrupt agreement” to advance Egyptian interests, including decisions related to foreign military financing and the sale of military equipment to Egypt in exchange for bribes.

The senator is further accused of divulging sensitive, non-public information about US embassy staff in Cairo to his co-defendants, who subsequently relayed this information to an Egyptian government official.

Menendez’s co-defendants include Egyptian-born businessman Wael Hana, New Jersey real estate developer Jose Uribe, and insurance and trucking professional Fred Daibes.

In addition to these charges, the indictment alleges that Menendez used his official position to obstruct criminal prosecutions that could have disadvantaged his co-defendants.

In September, the senator was originally charged with conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, and conspiracy to commit extortion. The last two counts each carry a maximum sentence of 20 years.

While this is not Menendez’s first encounter with corruption charges, as he faced a trial in 2015 over separate allegations related to bribery, he was never convicted; the trial ended in a deadlock.

Nonetheless, the new charges have prompted renewed calls for Menendez to step down from his Senate post, with his fellow senator from New Jersey, Cory Booker, joining the chorus advocating his resignation. Booker emphasized that stepping down is not an admission of guilt but an acknowledgment of the sacrifices and personal costs associated with holding public office.

