US To Train Ukrainian Pilots Nn F-16 Fighters To Strengthen Air Defenses

The United States has announced its plan to commence training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets from the following month, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance Ukraine’s air defense capabilities since Russia’s invasion 18 months ago.

The selected pilots will be transported to the US in September for training, starting with English language proficiency before delving into the intricacies of flying these advanced fighters.

According to Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder, the training will take place in Texas and Arizona, involving “several” pilots and a team of “dozens” for aircraft maintenance.

In a call between US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the training program was a topic of discussion.

The White House conveyed that President Biden reiterated the US commitment to assist Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression and hold Russia accountable for its actions.

“We stand by our commitment to support Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression for as long as it takes and to hold Russia accountable for its actions,” stated the White House in a released statement.

Also Read: US Approves Transfer Of F-16 Fighter Jets To Ukraine

This initiative builds on the existing plans of European allies such as Denmark and the Netherlands, which are donating F-16 fighters to Ukraine and providing pilot training.

Norway is also contributing fighter planes, and Greece has joined the group by offering training assistance.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley mentioned in an interview with Jordan’s Al-Mamlaka public service TV news channel that Ukraine could expect to receive the fighter planes in the near future.

Milley emphasized that these aircraft would fortify Ukraine’s air defense capabilities and augment its counteroffensive against Russian forces in the eastern part of the country.

“Ukrainian forces have shown resilience and determination, and the F-16s will significantly strengthen their air defense capabilities,” stated General Milley.

Milley acknowledged the challenges Ukrainian troops face against Russian reinforcements that have fortified their positions with complex defensive preparations.

Despite this, he expressed confidence in the resilience of the Ukrainian forces, stating that they possess considerable combat power and determination.

General Milley noted that Ukrainian troops were undergoing intensive training across various European locations, focusing on command and control of offensive formations, combined arms maneuvers, and breaching complex obstacles.

The training on F-16s is projected to last between five and eight months, depending on the pilots’ existing skill levels.

Initial language training is deemed crucial due to the specialized English required for flying these advanced aircraft.

The training period and the reinforcement of Ukraine’s air defense are expected to strengthen the country’s position against ongoing challenges.

The US and its allies remain committed to supporting Ukraine’s efforts to defend its sovereignty and security.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...