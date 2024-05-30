US Trip Cost Sh10 Million – Ruto Says

The one week visit to the United States of America (USA) cost Sh10 million, President William Ruto has said.

Speaking during the annual national prayer breakfast meeting at the Safari Park Hotel on Thursday, the head of state said he is a responsible steward.

He insisted that he was not a “madman” to spend Sh200 million on a trip.

According to Dr Ruto, his friends helped pay for the private jet.

It is the second time that Ruto is responding to the saga amid calls for probe into the leasing of the jet. Many have made estimates and concluded the private jet he used for almost a week to US may have cost more than Sh200 million.

“I am a responsible steward, there is no way I can spend Sh200 million, in fact, let me disclose here that it cost the Republic of Kenya less than Ksh10 million,” he stated.

Ruto revealed that when he was informed that the cheapest plane was Sh70 million he asked his team to book the national courier Kenya Airways.

He said when some of his friends heard about his travel plans, they offered him a cheaper plane.

“My friends asked me how much are you willing to pay. I told them I was not ready to pay more than Sh20 million. They told me to bring Sh10 million and we will give you the plane,” he revealed.

On May 26 he commented on the issue hours after landing in Kenya.

“Fellow Kenyans, I have noted concerns on my mode of transport to USA. As a responsible steward of public resources and in keeping with my determination for us to live within our means and that I should lead from the front in so doing, the cost was less than travelling on KQ.”

On Thursday, he emphasized that he was at the forefront to ensure the austerity measures were being implemented.

Ruto reiterated that he would lead the country in the right direction by adhering to the austerity measures and cutting down on his expenditure.

“As I tell others to tighten their belts, mine must be where to begin,” he added.