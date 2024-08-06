US Under Secretary for Civilian Security and Human Rights in Nairobi Meets DCI Boss 

The US Department of State Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya Tuesday paid a courtesy call on the Director Directorate of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin in his office and talked on various issues.

Zeya who was accompanied by the US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman encouraged the DCI to continue sustaining the fight against corruption and to ensure provision of services in strict observance to human rights and the rule of law for a safe and secure society.

Amin registered his appreciation to the US government through its embassy for the support being given to DCI through various partnerships including support for investigations and prosecution of cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV).

He further reiterated that the DCI remains proactive and professional in executing its mandate of investigating crimes, protection of life and property, apprehension of offenders, and supporting prosecution processes.

This, he said, is done in strict adherence to constitutional standards and with respect for fundamental freedoms and human rights.

Zeya said she held a productive meeting with Amin on the need for independent investigations to support rights-respecting policing, tackle corruption, and address gender-based violence.

Zeya is in Nairobi to among others discuss human rights issues with government officials in regard to protests.

She will also observe 26 years since the bombing of US embassy in Nairobi in 1998.

Officials said America is concerned with the manner in which Kenyan authorities have handled the recent anti government protests.

More than 60 people have been killed in the protests and 60 others are missing, human rights organizations say.